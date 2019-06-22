Four-Star Defensive End Coziah Izzard Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed another verbal commitment when four-star defensive end Coziah Izzard committed to the program on Saturday night.

Izzard picked the Nittany Lions over Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Alabama, among others. The four-star prospect originally hails from Laurel, Maryland, and plays his high school football for DeMatha Catholic High School.

Izzard officially visited Happy Valley on June 21 after taking an unofficial visit to James Franklin’s program in March. He currently checks in at 6’2″ and 271 pounds and is the 12th member of Penn State’s recruiting class of 2020. Izzard joins fellow defensive linemen Cole Brevard and Fatorma Mulbah in the Nittany Lions’ current recruiting class.

After gaining new commitments and losing prospects in the class of 2020, Penn State has definitely had an eventful weekend on the recruiting trail. James Franklin’s squad has lost linebacker Derek Wingo and added commitments from Mulbah and wide receiver Jaden Dottin, who was a longtime favorite to pick the Nittany Lions, along with Lackawanna College transfer Ji’Ayir Brown.

You can get a glimpse of what Izzard will bring to Happy Valley by watching his highlight reel here.

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

