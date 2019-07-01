It’s Not Too Late To Find Off-Campus Housing!

Transfer students can get a late jump on the State College housing market and may feel like they are missing out on the best downtown deals. That’s not the case, thanks to The Apartment Store!

You can save big when you live on the East Side! The Apartment Store is offering HUGE discounts on apartments on the East Side of downtown State College. With just a short walk to campus, sporting events, and the nightlife of State College, living on the East Side is where you want to be!

With rates starting at just $249/month for a shared bedroom and just $499/month for a private bedroom, you won’t find a better deal anywhere else in town! Visit our website for more information, or to schedule a tour.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author