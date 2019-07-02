PSU news by
Three-Star Cornerback Joseph Johnson Commits To Penn State

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Will Pegler
7/2/19 7:19 pm

Penn State football’s recruiting class of 2020 welcomed its second cornerback when three-star prospect Joseph Johnson committed to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday evening. Johnson was the second recruit added to Penn State’s top-ten class, following in Texas receiver Parker Washington’s footsteps minutes after he committed.

The Nittany Lions became a favorite to land Johnson’s commitment after he decommitted from NC State. The cornerback was also offered by Ohio State, Pitt, and Texas A&M, among others. He’s the ninth-best player in Virginia and the No. 33 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Johnson stands tall for his position, coming in at 6’3″ and weighing 180 pounds. He plays for Life Christian Academy in Chester, Virginia.

James Franklin originally brought in two cornerbacks in his 2019 recruiting class, but had a tough start to this cycle when Joshuah Moten decomitted from Penn State earlier this June. He earned one back when Lackawanna College cornerback Ji’Ayir Brown committed to the Nittany Lions, and Johnson the second defensive back to join the team’s current class of 2020.

You can check out Johnson’s highlights from his junior season here.

