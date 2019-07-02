PSU news by
Three-Star Wide Receiver Parker Washington Commits To Penn State

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Will Pegler
7/2/19 6:48 pm

Penn State football added its third wide receiver to the recruiting class of 2020 with Parker Washington’s commitment on Tuesday evening.

The three-star wideout hails from Richmond, Texas and is the No. 58 ranked player in his home state, according to 247sports.com. He committed to Penn State over Wisconsin, Houston, and Nebraska, among others, and is the 17th member of James Franklin’s 2020 recruiting class.

Washington comes in at 5’10” and 197 pounds, but his smaller size hasn’t stopped him from putting up big numbers in his high school career. In his junior year at Travis High School, Washington hauled in 75 receptions for 1486 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for three more scores and even threw a touchdown pass.

With his commitment, Washington becomes the third wide receiver to join James Franklin’s class of 2020 after four-star prospect Jaden Dottin and Lackawanna College product Norval Black both committed to Penn State in June.

Check out Washington’s top plays from his junior season of high school football here.

Will Pegler

Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan.

