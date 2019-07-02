Three-Star Wide Receiver Parker Washington Commits To Penn State
Penn State football added its third wide receiver to the recruiting class of 2020 with Parker Washington’s commitment on Tuesday evening.
The three-star wideout hails from Richmond, Texas and is the No. 58 ranked player in his home state, according to 247sports.com. He committed to Penn State over Wisconsin, Houston, and Nebraska, among others, and is the 17th member of James Franklin’s 2020 recruiting class.
Washington comes in at 5’10” and 197 pounds, but his smaller size hasn’t stopped him from putting up big numbers in his high school career. In his junior year at Travis High School, Washington hauled in 75 receptions for 1486 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for three more scores and even threw a touchdown pass.
With his commitment, Washington becomes the third wide receiver to join James Franklin’s class of 2020 after four-star prospect Jaden Dottin and Lackawanna College product Norval Black both committed to Penn State in June.
Check out Washington’s top plays from his junior season of high school football here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
How To Hoedown Throwdown In State College: Your Fourth of July Guide
For millions of Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to drink beer, eat grilled meats, and boast red-white-and-blue themed clothing — it’s no different in State College.
Twitter Erupts After Alyssa Naeher Saves The USWNT In World Cup Semifinal
Twitter users from Happy Valley and beyond lost their minds after Naeher saved Steph Houghton’s penalty kick in the 84th minute of Tuesday’s semifinal.
Send this to a friend
Comments