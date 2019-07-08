Penn State Women’s Volleyball Alums, Team USA Repeat FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League Title

While Alyssa Naeher and Ali Krieger were helping pull of a World Cup title in France, a different group of former Penn State athletes was busy clinching another banner for the United States while playing a different sport in a different country.

Women’s volleyball alumnae Megan Courtney, Micha Hancock, Simone Lee, and Haleigh Washington helped the U.S. women’s volleyball team win its second consecutive FIVB Nations League title Sunday in a five-set match against Brazil in Nanjing, China.

After losing the first two sets Sunday, Team USA needed a major comeback to hold off Brazil in the five-set final and ended up winning the final three, including a narrow 15-13 win in the fifth set.

The win against Brazil wrapped up a 12-3 performance by the U.S. at the tournament, which began in Bulgaria. After early wins against Belgium, Bulgaria, Japan, Serbia, and Italy, Team USA hit a bit of a rough patch, falling to the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Turkey and only winning two matches in a span of two weeks.

After losing to Turkey, though, Team USA rattled off an eight-match winning streak en route to the title, ending with the dramatic win against Brazil.

Hancock played for the national team in the 2016 and 2017 Pan American Cup along with Courtney who also played at the FIVB World Grand Champions Cup. Lee and Washington represented the U.S. in the 2018 Pan American Cup where they won the gold.

