New LionPATH Update Opts For Fashion Over Function

In case you missed LionPATH so dearly while it was offline, there is good news in store for you. LionPATH is back online after being removed for a few days to make some visual changes.

Numerous changes were made to the home page of LionPATH. This was done to better fit students’ needs and make the site more accessible, but who knows how much these changes will actually help anyone.

The new home page still holds all of the key features students always sometimes use. Your class schedule, enrollment dates, final exam schedule, and grades are all still easily accessible. We’re not too sure why the class schedule portion of the page is so extremely large by default, but that can be changed by switching your view to list view.

Class Schedule In List View

This quick links portion hosts all your least favorite things in one place including Canvas, your Penn State email, and Starfish.

In case you plan on ever going to see your advisor unlike most of the other students at Penn State, under “My Advisors” on top of the home page you can find his/her name and email. You can also find your academic requirements, GPA calculator, and the page to apply for graduation (*Shutters*).

This page seems rather useless unless you’re desperately trying to calculate your end of semester GPA, or ready to apply for doom graduation.

On the top right corner, you will find links to “Find Classes,” where schedule builder is held, “Enrollment” where there’s an easy spot to drop and add classes, and other links for degree planning and credit transfer tools. Sadly, Schedule Builder will remain the same tricky, inaccessible, and confusing tool we all dread using way too often.

Essentially, this new update was purely visual, as the site was functioning just fine without it. You’ll sadly still dread having to log on, and still suffer from the same stress during scheduling periods, except now we suppose it looks just a tad bit nicer.

It’s just another day in Happy Valley with another useless LionPATH update.

