Now Is The Time To Get WiFi Setup For Your Apartment This Fall

Beaver Hill is just one of the dozens of State College buildings already connected to State College Internet's high-speed fiber grid in downtown State College. Sign up today and you'll be totally set the minute you walk into your new pad.

Whatever your living situation is this fall, we know this: You need WiFi.

State College Internet is the fastest and easiest way to get setup for Internet access at your off-campus apartment. Nothing to go get, nothing to hook up. All tested and working before you arrive. Oh, and you get to say goodbye to those big cable companies, too.

Are you living in one of these buildings? If so, you’re minutes away from being all set for Internet access at your new apartment!

Alexander Court – 309 E. Beaver

– 309 E. Beaver AllenWay 1 – 110 E. Foster

– 110 E. Foster AllenWay 2 – 315 S. Allen

– 315 S. Allen Beaver Hill – 340 E. Beaver Ave

– 340 E. Beaver Ave Beaver Terrace – 456 E. Beaver Ave

– 456 E. Beaver Ave Burrowes Corner – 119 S. Burrowes

– 119 S. Burrowes Cedarbrook – 320 E. Beaver Ave

– 320 E. Beaver Ave Citizens Bank Building – 124 W. College Ave

– 124 W. College Ave Collegian – 217 S. Atherton Street

– 217 S. Atherton Street Diplomat – 329 E. Beaver Ave

– 329 E. Beaver Ave Fairmount East I – 235 E. Fairmount Ave

– 235 E. Fairmount Ave Fairmount East II – 203 E. Fairmount Ave

– 203 E. Fairmount Ave Garden House – 472 E. College Ave

– 472 E. College Ave Garner Court – 228 S. Garner

– 228 S. Garner GN Centre – 142 S. Allen St

– 142 S. Allen St Graduate – 138 S. Atherton St

– 138 S. Atherton St Hamilton Apartments – E. Hamilton & S. Allen

– E. Hamilton & S. Allen Hamilton Court – 204-210 E. Hamilton Ave

– 204-210 E. Hamilton Ave Hetzel Plaza – 500 E. College

– 500 E. College Highland Towers – 226 Highland Ave

– 226 Highland Ave Legend – 246 Highland Ave.

– 246 Highland Ave. Lion – 245 S. Atherton St

– 245 S. Atherton St Nor-Lea – 315 W. Beaver Ave

– 315 W. Beaver Ave Park Place – 224 S. Burrowes St.

– 224 S. Burrowes St. Peppermill Apartments – 710 S. Atherton St

– 710 S. Atherton St Phoenix – 501 E. Beaver Ave

– 501 E. Beaver Ave Rapid Transit Apartment – 111 S. Allen Street

– 111 S. Allen Street Starbucks Apartments – 232 W. College Ave

– 232 W. College Ave Town Square – 255 S. Atherton St

– 255 S. Atherton St University Gateway – 616 E. College Ave

– 616 E. College Ave University Towers – 458 E. College Ave

Ultra high-speed premium access is also available in some buildings.

If you signup before July 21 and use offer code #OSJULY, State College Internet will include the modem and router rentals for free (saving you $240 over a year-long contract!). Prices start at just $24.96 per month.

State College Internet began laying its fiber network throughout State College in 2016, and with plenty of redundancy in its very, very low latency network (that means awesome ping times for gamers). 24/7 support is available through phone or text.

State College Internet’s primary focus is serving Penn State students with reliable and well-supported Internet service.

Visit the website to learn more about why State College Internet is State College’s largest independent provider of student Internet.

State College Internet & Get Wireless are associated with Lazerpro Digital Media, the publisher of Onward State.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

New LionPATH Update Opts For Fashion Over Function A new visual update to LionPATH brought little functioning change to site and has generally been deemed pretty useless, per usual.