Now Is The Time To Get WiFi Setup For Your Apartment This Fall
Whatever your living situation is this fall, we know this: You need WiFi.
State College Internet is the fastest and easiest way to get setup for Internet access at your off-campus apartment. Nothing to go get, nothing to hook up. All tested and working before you arrive. Oh, and you get to say goodbye to those big cable companies, too.
Are you living in one of these buildings? If so, you’re minutes away from being all set for Internet access at your new apartment!
- Alexander Court – 309 E. Beaver
- AllenWay 1 – 110 E. Foster
- AllenWay 2 – 315 S. Allen
- Beaver Hill – 340 E. Beaver Ave
- Beaver Terrace – 456 E. Beaver Ave
- Burrowes Corner – 119 S. Burrowes
- Cedarbrook – 320 E. Beaver Ave
- Citizens Bank Building – 124 W. College Ave
- Collegian – 217 S. Atherton Street
- Diplomat – 329 E. Beaver Ave
- Fairmount East I – 235 E. Fairmount Ave
- Fairmount East II – 203 E. Fairmount Ave
- Garden House – 472 E. College Ave
- Garner Court – 228 S. Garner
- GN Centre – 142 S. Allen St
- Graduate – 138 S. Atherton St
- Hamilton Apartments – E. Hamilton & S. Allen
- Hamilton Court – 204-210 E. Hamilton Ave
- Hetzel Plaza – 500 E. College
- Highland Towers – 226 Highland Ave
- Legend – 246 Highland Ave.
- Lion – 245 S. Atherton St
- Nor-Lea – 315 W. Beaver Ave
- Park Place – 224 S. Burrowes St.
- Peppermill Apartments – 710 S. Atherton St
- Phoenix – 501 E. Beaver Ave
- Rapid Transit Apartment – 111 S. Allen Street
- Starbucks Apartments – 232 W. College Ave
- Town Square – 255 S. Atherton St
- University Gateway – 616 E. College Ave
- University Towers – 458 E. College Ave
Ultra high-speed premium access is also available in some buildings.
If you signup before July 21 and use offer code #OSJULY, State College Internet will include the modem and router rentals for free (saving you $240 over a year-long contract!). Prices start at just $24.96 per month.
State College Internet began laying its fiber network throughout State College in 2016, and with plenty of redundancy in its very, very low latency network (that means awesome ping times for gamers). 24/7 support is available through phone or text.
State College Internet’s primary focus is serving Penn State students with reliable and well-supported Internet service.
Visit the website to learn more about why State College Internet is State College’s largest independent provider of student Internet.
State College Internet & Get Wireless are associated with Lazerpro Digital Media, the publisher of Onward State.
Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Crowned World Champions After USWNT Beats Netherlands 2-0 In Women’s World Cup Final
