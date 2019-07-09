Tight End Jonathan Holland No Longer Listed On Penn State Football’s Roster

Penn State football released its updated roster featuring the team’s crop of freshmen who enrolled in the summer, and veteran tight end Jonathan Holland is not listed, as first reported by 247Sports and confirmed to Onward State by a spokesperson for Penn State football.

At this time last year, many expected Holland to take over the starting tight end job from the recently departed Mike Gesicki. He was named the week 1 starter at the position in 2018, but he only managed to haul in seven passes for 114 yards in just three appearances. The fifth-year senior was listed on Penn State’s roster throughout the spring, but he didn’t feature in Penn State’s spring practices or play in the 2019 Blue-White game.

Rising sophomore Pat Freiermuth eventually took over as the Nittany Lions’ full-time starting tight end and shined at a position that features lots of depth. Players like Nick Bowers, Zack Kuntz, and Brenton Strange all would’ve likely began the 2019 season above Holland on the depth chart.

The tight end graduated from Penn State in May with a degree in labor and employment relations, and he isn’t the position group’s first departure this offseason. Danny Dalton was one of many reserves/backups to enter the transfer portal, and he’ll round out his collegiate career at Boston College.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

