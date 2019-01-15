Penn State Football’s Danny Dalton, Alex Gellerstedt Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Danny Dalton and Alex Gellerstedt became the two latest Penn State football players to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal on Tuesday, according to 247Sports.

The duo joined safety Ayron Monroe, who announced his intention to leave Happy Valley earlier on Tuesday afternoon, and four other Nittany Lions in the portal.

Juwan Johnson, Lamont Wade, Zech McPhearson, and Brandon Polk have all entered the portal since January 11. Johnson and McPhearson are the only two other players in the portal to officially announce their plans to leave Happy Valley on social media so far, but Wade did post a photo of his empty locker with the caption “This wasn’t my decision, but hey” on his Instagram story.

Dalton, a redshirt sophomore from Marshfield, MA, made his debut for James Franklin’s program in 2018, and he hauled in three passes for 19 yards throughout the season. Gellerstedt made eight appearances for Penn State over the course of the past two seasons, but only one of those was in 2018.

Both players’ entry into the transfer portal doesn’t necessarily mean that their football careers in Happy Valley are over yet. The NCAA’s new portal allows players to explore other options without asking their coaches for permission, and entering the portal isn’t a binding agreement that forces players to leave.

However, Penn State doesn’t have to invite them back to the team or honor the rest of their scholarships if the players are still in the portal at the end of the spring semester.

In addition to the seven(!) players now in the transfer portal, Penn State has already lost safety Isaiah Humphries and linebackers Brelin Faison and Dae’lun Darien to transfers this offseason.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]