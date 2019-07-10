College Of IST Developers Create Mobile Arts Fest Scavenger Hunt

If you’re one of the few individuals who go to Arts Fest for the art, you’ll have a new tactic spicing up your craft-filled walk through State College, thanks to a mobile scavenger hunt developed by a team of Penn Staters.

Researchers and developers from the College of Information Sciences and Technology’s Center for Human-Computer Interaction (CHCI) used the GooseChase app platform to organize a town-wide scavenger hunt. The hunt encourages users to respond to nine prompts, such as “Take a photo of your favorite festival food” or “Take a photo of you and your friends enjoying a performance,” with a photo and caption.

To participate, you can download the GooseChase app, create an account, and join the State College game based on your geolocation from July 10-14.

Since 2008, professor John Carrol has led the team that has designed designed and updated Arts Fest’s mobile apps. Doctoral candidate Tiffany Knearam oversaw the CHCI lab’s development and design of this year’s installment.

“We’re interested in finding ways to make the festival more fun and engaging for people,” Knearam said in a release. “We’re doing this by encouraging people to interact with their surroundings through the festival activities and within the town itself.”

Knearam and her team will collect usage data from the app in an attempt to understand how the program interacts with the experience of attending the festival.

“I hope that it will help people think about the festival in a different way and engage on a deeper level with the festival and town,” she said.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.