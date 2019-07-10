PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

College Of IST Developers Create Mobile Arts Fest Scavenger Hunt

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
7/10/19 4:10 am

If you’re one of the few individuals who go to Arts Fest for the art, you’ll have a new tactic spicing up your craft-filled walk through State College, thanks to a mobile scavenger hunt developed by a team of Penn Staters.

Researchers and developers from the College of Information Sciences and Technology’s Center for Human-Computer Interaction (CHCI) used the GooseChase app platform to organize a town-wide scavenger hunt. The hunt encourages users to respond to nine prompts, such as “Take a photo of your favorite festival food” or “Take a photo of you and your friends enjoying a performance,” with a photo and caption.

To participate, you can download the GooseChase app, create an account, and join the State College game based on your geolocation from July 10-14.

Since 2008, professor John Carrol has led the team that has designed designed and updated Arts Fest’s mobile apps. Doctoral candidate Tiffany Knearam oversaw the CHCI lab’s development and design of this year’s installment.

“We’re interested in finding ways to make the festival more fun and engaging for people,” Knearam said in a release. “We’re doing this by encouraging people to interact with their surroundings through the festival activities and within the town itself.”

Knearam and her team will collect usage data from the app in an attempt to understand how the program interacts with the experience of attending the festival.

“I hope that it will help people think about the festival in a different way and engage on a deeper level with the festival and town,” she said.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

State College Sheetz Adds Bitcoin ATM

Bitcoin, make it rain!

Penn State Hockey’s Aarne Talvitie Will Not Skate At New Jersey Devils’ Development Camp

Talvitie is a little more than six months into his recovery from a torn ACL suffered while competing for Finland the 2019 U-20 World Junior Championship.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend