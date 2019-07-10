PSU news by
Penn State To Help Commemorate Apollo 11 Mission With Record-Setting Model Rocket Launch

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
7/10/19 7:17 am

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Penn State will attempt to aid the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for most model rockets launched simultaneously on Tuesday, July 16. 

The Apollo 11 spaceflight successfully placed commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin on the moon in the first ever lunar landing in 1969.

Enthusiasts and institutions across the nation will attempt to launch 5,000 rockets simultaneously at the exact time of the Apollo 11 launch. Penn State’s free event will be held at the Ag Progress Days site in Ferguson Township from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is open to the public according to a release.

Penn State will launch 24 rockets at 9:32 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., attendees are invited to launch their own models, the first 50 children ages 7-13 to sign in will be given a rocket kit, and there will be 3D rockets for decorating. The Pasto Agricultural Museum will also host an exhibit on food and exploration alongside space-themed entertainment and other exhibits.

Jim Davidson

