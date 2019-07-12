PSU news by
Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Appear On Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Erick W. Rasco | Sports Illustrated
By Matt DiSanto
7/12/19 4:43 pm

Former Penn State women’s soccer players and newly-crowned world champions Alyssa Naeher and Ali Kriger will join their 21 United States Women’s National Team teammates on a slew of commemorative digital covers of Sports Illustrated.

If you’re still pumped about the win and feel the need to grace your coffee table with a little World Cup pride, covers of the issue celebrating the 2019 championship team can be ordered online.

Naeher and Krieger were both integral to the success of the team in this year’s World Cup. Naeher found herself starting in the goal after not playing at all in 2015 and managed to create some legendary saves that will go down in World Cup history. Meanwhile, Krieger substituted into many matches throughout the tournament and kept the United States within striking distance thanks to her solid performances.

Sports Illustrated covers are nothing new to Penn State superstars. Former Penn State running backs Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley both graced the cover a few years back, while Penn Staters like Joe Paterno and Todd Blackledge appeared on the cover in the 70s and 80s.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

