Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh Ranked Among The Top 10 In ‘College Football Freaks List’

Penn State defensive standouts Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh garnered attention on Friday morning when they were ranked among the top 10 in Bruce Feldman’s college football freaks list. Parsons took the No. 7 spot while Oweh finished ahead at No. 6.

TWO Nittany Lions land not only on @BruceFeldmanCFB's CFB Freaks List, but in the TOP 7…

#⃣7⃣ LB Micah Parsons

#⃣6⃣ DE Jayson Oweh#WeAre pic.twitter.com/hJqbf3Rpk8 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 12, 2019

Feldman, a college football writer for The Athletic, put together a ranking of the top 50 most freakishly talented players in college football entering the 2019 season, releasing his top 10 Friday. According to Feldman, these rankings are supposed to “showcase guys who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the type of rare physical abilities that wow even those folks who are used to observing gifted athletes everyday.”

Parsons was one of the most talented true freshmen on the Nittany Lions’ roster in 2018. The Harrisburg native led Penn State with 83 tackles, including five for a loss. He was selected to the ESPN freshman All-American team after his standout season.

Feldman listed the linebacker’s 6’3″, 245-pound frame combined with his 4.43 second 40-yard dash as reason for him being considered one of the biggest “freaks” in the nation. The Athletic writer even talked to one Penn State staffer who said that Parsons’ sheer athleticism reminded him of Nittany Lion legend Saquon Barkley.

As for Oweh, the young defensive end didn’t make as much of an impact as Parsons in his true freshman season, but his athletic ability is still among the nation’s best. The New Jersey native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked as the fourth-best strong side defensive end in the country.

The main reason Oweh was ranked a spot above Parsons is because of the fact that he is larger than the linebacker but still ran a faster 40-yard dash. He comes in at 6’5″ and 256 pounds, and still managed to run a 4.33 40-yard dash. Feldman also cited his 4.9 percent body fat and his vertical jump of 36.5 inches.

Despite Parsons coming in a tenth of a second slower than Oweh, the linebacker still challenged him to a race this past fall.

I would like take the time to challenge @JaysonOweh and race him for the fastest kid in the recruiting class! He did not beat me all summer https://t.co/cNjtetgH5n — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) September 19, 2018

The Nittany Lions now have Wild Dogs and freaks on the defensive side of the ball. We can only imagine how excited Brent Pry and the rest of the Penn State defensive coaching staff are for the season to begin.

