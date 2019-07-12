[Photo Story] Lift For Life 2019

Penn State football’s 17th annual Lift for Life event took place Friday afternoon at Holuba Hall right here in Happy Valley. The always-popular showcase gives the Nittany Lions a chance to show fans just how strong they are while raising money for Uplifting Athletes — a non-profit that gives money to rare disease research.

Penn State’s Lift for Life chapter has raised more than $1.3 million since it was founded in 2003. As fans saw on Friday afternoon, however, it is definitely gains season.

Stretching is a MUST before Lift for Life — and any rigorous workout, really. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)



Knowing your workout regiment for the day is also important, especially considering this one’s taking place in front of a crowd. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Justin Shorter put together a 16-rep performance on the bench press. The 6’4″, 235-pound wideout definitely has the physical tools needed to be a nightmare for opposing defensive backs to deal with throughout the 2019 season. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

With the moral support of a small army, Sean Clifford — the president of Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes chapter — also impressed on the bench. He also put up 16 reps, which was the same amount as noted freak athlete Micah Parsons. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Ricky Slade chose an unconventional method of getting off the bench after finishing his set. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Benching 225 pounds is impressive, but I personally want to see someone try to bench this. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Evan Presta adds an additional 288 pounds to an already heavy set-up. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle and noted man of the people Fred Hansard was up and working out at Lift for Life. An injury against Michigan State ended Hansard’s 2018 season early, and his return to action will bring even more depth to an already stacked defensive line. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Beyond the bench press, there were plenty of fun and games on offer for young children in attendance on Friday. A younger, left-handed version of Sean Clifford was one of many who got to show off his great passing form. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Some of the kiddos preferred to watch the action from the sidelines. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Freshman defensive tackle Dvon Ellies was one of many players who got some coaching experience in by guiding the kids through drills. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Freshman cornerback Daequan Hardy assisted in some tackling drills and helped the youngsters force — and recover — some fumbles. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Daniel Joseph and KJ Hamler took a break from the action by doing their best Marshawn Lynch impersonation with a nearby golf cart. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

An enthusiastic crowd of Penn State fans came out to support their beloved Nittany Lions. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Is there any better way to cap off a fun-filled afternoon than an autograph from QB1? (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino