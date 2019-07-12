[Photo Story] Lift For Life 2019
Penn State football’s 17th annual Lift for Life event took place Friday afternoon at Holuba Hall right here in Happy Valley. The always-popular showcase gives the Nittany Lions a chance to show fans just how strong they are while raising money for Uplifting Athletes — a non-profit that gives money to rare disease research.
Penn State’s Lift for Life chapter has raised more than $1.3 million since it was founded in 2003. As fans saw on Friday afternoon, however, it is definitely gains season.
