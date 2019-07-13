Osaze Osagie Protestors Lie In Front Of State College Municipal Building During Arts Fest

A group of around 10-15 members of the 3/20 Coalition gathered in front of the State College Municipal Building to protest the shooting death of Osaze Osagie during Arts Fest on Saturday afternoon.

"The voices of the community are being ignored, in the hopes the general public will forget and life can move on."



Members of the 3.20 Coalition have gathered outside the State College Municipal Building to protest the shooting death of Osaze Osagie. pic.twitter.com/wSo4I33G3a — Onward State (@OnwardState) July 13, 2019

A member of the 3/20 Coalition said the protestors were there to “make a powerful statement regarding the inaction of borough officials and police since Osaze’s murder.” Osagie, 29, was shot and killed in his home on March 20 by a State College Police officer. The officer was trying to serve Osagie with a mental health warrant, but Osagie pulled out a 5.16-inch steak knife and approached the officer with it.

(Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna determined the three responding officers’ use of force was justified in the incident because they were in a “life-and-death situation.”

“The voices of the community are being ignored, and the world needs to hear our cries,” the protestor added. “They are ignoring us in the hopes the general public will forget and life can move on.”

(Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

This isn’t the first time protestors have gathered to support Osagie. On May 8 — the day Cantorna’s investigation into the incident was released — protestors blocked College Ave. and caused a temporary suspension of the campus shuttle service.

There was also a lie-in protest at the State College Borough Council meeting on April 8 as protestors demanded “Justice for Osaze Osagie.” The protestors delivered an itemized list of demands, which included firing the officers involved and full transparency of the event to the Osagie family, to those who attended the meeting.

According to a press release, the 3/20 Coalition was created to fight for justice in Osagie’s shooting death and to “enable/maintain accountability and transparency from our law enforcement, especially in regard to policing communities of color.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Appear On Cover Of Sports Illustrated Naeher and Krieger will join their USWNT teammates on a slew of commemorative Sports Illustrated covers.