Osaze Osagie Protestors Lie In Front Of State College Municipal Building During Arts Fest

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/13/19 3:01 pm

A group of around 10-15 members of the 3/20 Coalition gathered in front of the State College Municipal Building to protest the shooting death of Osaze Osagie during Arts Fest on Saturday afternoon.

A member of the 3/20 Coalition said the protestors were there to “make a powerful statement regarding the inaction of borough officials and police since Osaze’s murder.” Osagie, 29, was shot and killed in his home on March 20 by a State College Police officer. The officer was trying to serve Osagie with a mental health warrant, but Osagie pulled out a 5.16-inch steak knife and approached the officer with it.

(Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna determined the three responding officers’ use of force was justified in the incident because they were in a “life-and-death situation.”

“The voices of the community are being ignored, and the world needs to hear our cries,” the protestor added. “They are ignoring us in the hopes the general public will forget and life can move on.”

(Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

This isn’t the first time protestors have gathered to support Osagie. On May 8 — the day Cantorna’s investigation into the incident was released — protestors blocked College Ave. and caused a temporary suspension of the campus shuttle service.

There was also a lie-in protest at the State College Borough Council meeting on April 8 as protestors demanded “Justice for Osaze Osagie.” The protestors delivered an itemized list of demands, which included firing the officers involved and full transparency of the event to the Osagie family, to those who attended the meeting.

According to a press release, the 3/20 Coalition was created to fight for justice in Osagie’s shooting death and to “enable/maintain accountability and transparency from our law enforcement, especially in regard to policing communities of color.”

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor.

