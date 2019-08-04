PSU news by
Penn State Swimming’s Ally McHugh Wins Second National Title Of The Week

Penn State Athletics
By Will Pegler
8/4/19 1:31 pm

Former Penn State swimmer Ally McHugh won her second national title at the Phillips 66 National Championships Sunday, finishing with a time of 4:07.08 in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

McHugh won her first national title Wednesday by winning the women’s 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:26.04. She also finished sixth in the 400-meter individual medley in Gwangju, South Korea last weekend.

Fourteen other Nittany Lion swimmers joined McHugh in Stanford, California this week for the championships. Other than McHugh’s two victories, several Penn Staters had successful weeks. Michael Daly, Hayden Harlow, Maddie Hart, and Zac Zwijacz all made the cut for the Olympic Trials in several of their respective races.

The 2020 Olympic Trials are set for June 21-28, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

