Penn State Swimming’s Ally McHugh Wins Second National Title Of The Week

Former Penn State swimmer Ally McHugh won her second national title at the Phillips 66 National Championships Sunday, finishing with a time of 4:07.08 in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

ANOTHER! Congrats to alumna Ally McHugh on her second NATIONAL TITLE of the week!!! #WeAre https://t.co/TEMLynWCUO — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) August 4, 2019

McHugh won her first national title Wednesday by winning the women’s 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:26.04. She also finished sixth in the 400-meter individual medley in Gwangju, South Korea last weekend.

Fourteen other Nittany Lion swimmers joined McHugh in Stanford, California this week for the championships. Other than McHugh’s two victories, several Penn Staters had successful weeks. Michael Daly, Hayden Harlow, Maddie Hart, and Zac Zwijacz all made the cut for the Olympic Trials in several of their respective races.

Adding to the morning were more Olympic Trials from Hayden Harlow and Zac Zwijacz!



Tune in tonight for night swims from Michael Daly in the 400 IM and Maddie Hart in 100 Fly. Finals start at 8 p.m. ET



https://t.co/oJ9Qcg47Q9

https://t.co/MJbnfWYdnf#WeAre pic.twitter.com/S8VBrjTwwV — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) August 2, 2019

The 2020 Olympic Trials are set for June 21-28, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Penn State To Wear Large, Ugly College Football Anniversary Patches Penn State’s classic uniform ensemble this season will feature black shoes, basic blues, and one obnoxiously large and ugly patch.