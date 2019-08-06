‘Gimme, Gimme, Gimme’ A Loaded Penn State Thespians Lineup (Before Midnight)

My my, how can we resist this lineup?

The Penn State Thespian Society announced that Heathers: The Musical and Mamma Mia! will be its mainstage productions for the 2019-20 school year.

Heathers is a rock musical based on the 1988 cult film. The show follows Veronica Sawyer who longs to be like the popular Heathers of Westerberg High while discussing issues like bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault, and violence in schools.

The show was featured on Riverdale last year and includes popular songs like “Dead Girl Walking,” “Lifeboat,” “Seventeen,” and “Candy Store.”

Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical based on the hit songs of ABBA. The story follows bride-to-be Sophie who discovers that one of three men could be her father after she reads her mother’s old diary entries. She invites the three men to her wedding, writing in her mother’s name, Donna, who has no knowledge about the return of her three lovers.

The musical features classic Gaff ABBA hits like “Money, Money, Money,” “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” and of course “Mamma Mia.” The show is sure to make you dance and jive, while having the time of your life.

Heathers will run from October 10-12, and Mamma Mia will run from March 26-28 in 2020.

