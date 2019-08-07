Penn State Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 6 In Preseason Coaches Poll

Penn State Women’s Soccer will begin the 2019 season as a top-10 team according to the results of the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.

The Nittany Lions are the top-ranked Big Ten team in college soccer, with No. 16 Wisconsin as their closest conference rival in the top 25. They trail powerhouses like current national champion Florida State and the University of North Carolina, ranked first and second, respectively. No. 4 UCLA, who beat Penn State in a tightly contested 1-0 match last fall, and No. 3 Stanford, the first team on the Nittany Lion’s regular season schedule, round out the top four.

Penn State’s preseason ranking has fallen two spots since last year’s No. 4 placement. But head coach Erica Dambach’s squad are consistent challengers for the Big Ten Tournament and College Cup titles, and this year’s prospects are no different.

Despite losing several key starters to graduation and the NWSL draft, a top-ranked recruiting class and the arrival of former Boston College midfielder Sam Coffey put the Nittany Lions in position to challenge for league and tournament titles. Coffey, junior striker Frankie Tagliaferri, and captain Kaleigh Riehl were named to the preseason watchlist for the MAC Hermann Trophy last week.

The Nittany Lions will encounter several other teams listed in the top 25 throughout the regular season. After opening against Stanford August 23, the Nittany Lions face a tough stretch of matches featuring No. 11 West Virginia and No. 9 Virginia less than a week apart and immediately following a trip to Los Angeles to play Loyola Marymount.

