Penn State Student Fee Board Opens Applications For At-Large Representative
The University Park Student Fee Board opened applications for a single at-large representative position Tuesday.
In April, the Board’s new members met for the first time and re-elected chair Tyler Akers who will serve his second term at its head.
The Fee Board meets weekly throughout the year to hear presentations from various campus organizations and eventually votes to recommend a per-student, per-semester student fee to Penn State’s Board of Trustees. It also determines how to allocate the revenue generated by this added payment.
The chosen applicant for the vacant at-large position will presumably replace one of the five spring-selected at-large members who has left the Board before the beginning of the new term.
The opening comes on the heels of the Board of Trustee’s approval of the first annual decrease in the three-year history of the Fee Board. Students will pay a $265 per semester student fee for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Fee Board’s application for the single at-large position will remain open until August 27 and can be found here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Join Onward State: Fall 2019 Application
It’s that time of year again, folks. Onward State is hiring for the upcoming semester and looking for new people to join our team and help us tell the Penn State story. Applications close September 6.
Penn State Will Become First University To Use Expanded Ticketmaster Technology
Tickets to events at all five major venues at Penn State — including Beaver Stadium, the Bryce Jordan Center, and Rec Hall — will all be accessible on your mobile phone beginning this year.
Send this to a friend
Comments