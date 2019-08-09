Penn State Student Fee Board Opens Applications For At-Large Representative

The University Park Student Fee Board opened applications for a single at-large representative position Tuesday.

The UPSFB has an open at-large position! Apply at the link below by August 27 https://t.co/OSTr5eT4fD — University Park Student Fee Board (@UPStudentFee) August 6, 2019

In April, the Board’s new members met for the first time and re-elected chair Tyler Akers who will serve his second term at its head.

The Fee Board meets weekly throughout the year to hear presentations from various campus organizations and eventually votes to recommend a per-student, per-semester student fee to Penn State’s Board of Trustees. It also determines how to allocate the revenue generated by this added payment.

The chosen applicant for the vacant at-large position will presumably replace one of the five spring-selected at-large members who has left the Board before the beginning of the new term.

The opening comes on the heels of the Board of Trustee’s approval of the first annual decrease in the three-year history of the Fee Board. Students will pay a $265 per semester student fee for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Fee Board’s application for the single at-large position will remain open until August 27 and can be found here.

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

