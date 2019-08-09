Philadelphia Eagles Trade Ryan Bates To Buffalo Bills

Well, that was quick.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Ryan Bates to the Buffalo Bills Friday afternoon in return for defensive end Eli Harold. The offensive lineman’s career in Philadelphia ended quickly after the Eagles signed him to a professional contract shortly after the NLF Draft.

Roster Move: #Eagles have acquired DE Eli Harold from Buffalo in exchange for T Ryan Bates.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/d1DYcErHL8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 9, 2019

On paper, this trade is a weird one. The Eagles sent Bates, an undrafted free agent with very little NFL experience, to the Bills in exchange for Harold, who totaled four sacks last season with the Detroit Lions. Go figure.

Bates, who was a staple of Penn State’s offensive line in past years, played a large role in helping the Nittany Lions win the Big Ten in 2016. His versatility along the offensive line will surely help him earn snaps in the NFL somewhere down the line.

The offensive lineman received plenty of practice time with the Eagles’ third-team offense throughout training camp but only played 13 snaps in the team’s preseason matchup against the Titans Thursday night.

Although Bates is headed to Buffalo, Penn State’s “just outside of Philly” crowd can get its Nittany Lions fix on Sundays through running back Miles Sanders and defensive end Shareef Miller.

