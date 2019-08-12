ILLENIUM To Bring ‘The Ascend’ Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

Get ready to rave, Penn State! ILLENIUM will bring electronic music and dubstep beats to the Bryce Jordan Center as part of its “Ascend” tour on October 3.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, while student ticket sales launch at noon on Thursday, August 15. Tickets start at $49.50 for the general public, and students are eligible for a $20 discount. Penn State students will need to use this link to secure their tickets and seats once they’re available.

ILLENIUM began producing music in the early 2010s and released its first studio album in 2016. The dual-threat EDM musician and DJ has released two studio albums to date. Its third album, “Ascend,” is slated for a release in August and will be the focal point of the tour.

The artist also has a knack for mixing and producing songs alongside other artists. ILLENIUM’s collaborative single with Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart,” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard charts, while remixes of The Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down” and Flume’s “Say It” garnered national attention.

ILLENIUM joins a star-studded fall lineup at the BJC, including Jeff Dunham, Twenty One Pilots, The Chainsmokers, and the Jonas Brothers.

More information about ILLENIUM’s national tour and Bryce Jordan Center concert can be found here.

Matt DiSanto

