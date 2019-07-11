Twenty One Pilots To Bring BANDITØ Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

Don’t get too “Stressed Out,” but Twenty One Pilots is coming to the BJC!

The pop musical duo will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, October 18 as part of its BANDITØ tour.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @twentyonepilots will hit the @JordanCenter stage on THE BANDITØ TOUR Friday, October 18th!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19th at 10AM – ONLINE ONLY!



Register NOW for Verified Fan presale: https://t.co/GZhl3Xr7PB pic.twitter.com/4B0lcmiKvx — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) July 11, 2019

Fans can register now through July 14 at 10 p.m. to purchase tickets exclusively before they go on sale to the general public. If you register for the pre-sale, you’ll be able to grab your seats beginning at 10 a.m. on July 16, and tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 19.

The pop duo from Columbus, Ohio is best known for hit songs like “Ride,” “Tear in My Heart,” and “Stressed Out” on their “Blurryface” album. Other notable songs include “Chlorine,” “Levitate,” and “My Blood.”

Twenty One Pilots is the fourth act the BJC has announced for the 2019-20 school year, in addition to The Chainsmokers, Jonas Brothers, and Shinedown.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and WPSU Coffee Break milkshakes. All compliments can be sent to [email protected]