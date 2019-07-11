PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Twenty One Pilots To Bring BANDITØ Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

Staff | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
7/11/19 9:55 am

Don’t get too “Stressed Out,” but Twenty One Pilots is coming to the BJC!

The pop musical duo will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, October 18 as part of its BANDITØ tour.

Fans can register now through July 14 at 10 p.m. to purchase tickets exclusively before they go on sale to the general public. If you register for the pre-sale, you’ll be able to grab your seats beginning at 10 a.m. on July 16, and tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 19.

The pop duo from Columbus, Ohio is best known for hit songs like “Ride,” “Tear in My Heart,” and “Stressed Out” on their “Blurryface” album. Other notable songs include “Chlorine,” “Levitate,” and “My Blood.”

Twenty One Pilots is the fourth act the BJC has announced for the 2019-20 school year, in addition to The Chainsmokers, Jonas Brothers, and Shinedown.

Comments

