Birds of a feather truly flock together.

Former Penn State football standouts Trace McSorley and Miles Sanders shared an NFL field for the first time Monday afternoon when the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens held the first of two back-to-back joint practices.

The two NFL squads faced off in numerous practice sessions throughout the afternoon to improve their respective rosters ahead of the Ravens’ preseason match-up against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 22.

Following the joint practice in sweltering South Philly heat, McSorley and Sanders caught up with the media to share their thoughts on their brief time in the NFL.

“We’re former teammates on different [NFL] teams living the dream,” Sanders said. “Any time you can get together, times like this, it’s pretty cool.”

“I think it’s really cool, spending years together in college and we’re all on separate teams now,” McSorley said. “But we’re still rooting for these guys. Being able to turn on one of their games, see [Sanders] running or Shareef [Miller], really just being able to root for them and be in contact with them and be on the practice field with them, saying what’s up. It’s pretty cool.”

No. 9 7 had nothing but praise for Sanders, who was selected by the Eagles in the second round of April’s NFL Draft. The former Penn State running back is already a fan-favorite with the Eagles’ “just outside of Philly” fanbase since arriving in town earlier this summer.

“[Philadelphia’s] getting a dog, man,” McSorley said. “You saw it [today]. He’s a special player. Philly’s going to love him.”

Sanders also had kind words for Penn State’s winningest quarterback, who has had a successful preseason so far.

“[McSorley] has been showing [his talent] in the preseason games,” said Sanders. “[Critics] said he’s not a quarterback. They tried to make him a receiver, a safety, but he’s proving everybody wrong. That’s just how Trace is. My man is a quarterback and he’s showing it.”

The two teams will square off against each other in preseason action at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Perhaps a jersey swap between the two players could be on the cards — just as it was for former Nittany Lion standouts Mike Gesicki and Chris Godwin during week 2 of the preseason.

