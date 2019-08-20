Yetur Gross-Matos Named To Ted Hendricks Award Watch List

Another day, another award nomination for Penn State football’s Yetur Gross-Matos.

The Nittany Lions’ star defensive end was named to the Ted Hendricks Award preseason watch list. The honor is awarded annually to college football’s best defensive end.

Another preseason honor rolls in for DE @__lobo99! Gross-Matos has been named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/bPSql8BMom — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 20, 2019

Now entering his junior year, Gross-Matos is one of Penn State football’s biggest stars. The defensive standout led the Nittany Lions with eight sacks and 20 tackles-for-loss in 2018. He also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s media in 2018 and was named a 2019 Big Ten preseason honoree earlier this summer.

This is not the first preseason watch list Gross-Matos has landed on so far. He was nominated for the Nagurski Trophy, which is annually awarded to the best defensive player in college football, alongside linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive tackle Robert Windsor. Gross-Matos was also placed on a preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is also awarded to the best defensive player in college football each year.

Heading into 2019, Gross-Matos is poised to help lift the Nittany Lions defensive front seven to lofty heights. Only time will tell how many awards Penn State football racks up once the dust settles.

