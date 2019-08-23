Transportation Services To Hold Special Hours For Student Arrival
It’s finally that time of year again — it’s back-to-school season, folks.
For move-in weekend, Penn State Transportation Services will observe special hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 at its office at 1 Eisenhower Parking Deck.
Transportation Services staff will be available during these times to assist with parking, bicycle, and RIDEpass registration. They’ll also be present to answer questions and distribute information regarding other transportation programs, such as biking, CATA Loop and Link, Campus Shuttle, Enterprise CarShare, and Zimride.
In addition to these extended hours, Transportation Services’ student parking registration for fall 2019 and spring 2020 begins this week. Off-campus student commuter permit registration, off-campus student long-term storage, and bicycle/RIDEpass registration are now all available. Resident student parking registration will become available at noon on Thursday, August 22.
More information regarding these programs and registration is available here. Welcome back Penn State.
