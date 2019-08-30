Big Ten Releases Penn State’s Fall Sports National Television Slate
Good news for Penn State fans everywhere: You’ll be able to watch your Nittany Lions compete on national TV at least 17 times this fall in sports that aren’t football.
The Big Ten released the full national broadcast schedule for Penn State field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball Thursday.
Women’s volleyball alone was granted nine of the 17 national appearances. It is the only team to land a spot on the flagship ESPN channel. The Worldwide Leader in Sports will broadcast Russ Rose’s squad’s October 2 match against Michigan State.
The women’s soccer game against Wisconsin on September 29 will air on ESPNU, but the rest of the teams’ match-ups will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network — so make sure it’s included in your TV package.
The full TV schedule can be found below:
Field Hockey
Nov. 3 vs. Rutgers, 12 p.m., BTN
Nov. 7-8, 10 Big Ten Tournament, coverage and times TBD
Men’s Soccer
Sept. 27 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 1 at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 29 vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
Women’s Soccer
Sept. 19 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Sept. 29 at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Oct. 3 vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
Oct. 10 at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
Women’s Volleyball
Sept. 13 vs. Stanford, 9 p.m., BTN
Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., BTN
Sept. 25 vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., FS1/BTN
Oct. 2 at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., BTN
Oct. 20 at Michigan State, 2 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 23 vs. Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 2 at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 30 vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Previewing The Enemy: Idaho Vandals
Idaho is coming off a 4-7 2018 season, and it feature a nice blend of returning starters and new transfers into the program.
Staff Predictions: No. 15 Penn State vs. Idaho
Here’s what our staff had to say about Penn State’s first game of the 2019 campaign.
Send this to a friend
Comments