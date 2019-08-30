Big Ten Releases Penn State’s Fall Sports National Television Slate

Good news for Penn State fans everywhere: You’ll be able to watch your Nittany Lions compete on national TV at least 17 times this fall in sports that aren’t football.

The Big Ten released the full national broadcast schedule for Penn State field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball Thursday.

Women’s volleyball alone was granted nine of the 17 national appearances. It is the only team to land a spot on the flagship ESPN channel. The Worldwide Leader in Sports will broadcast Russ Rose’s squad’s October 2 match against Michigan State.

The women’s soccer game against Wisconsin on September 29 will air on ESPNU, but the rest of the teams’ match-ups will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network — so make sure it’s included in your TV package.

The full TV schedule can be found below:

Field Hockey

Nov. 3 vs. Rutgers, 12 p.m., BTN

Nov. 7-8, 10 Big Ten Tournament, coverage and times TBD

Men’s Soccer

Sept. 27 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 1 at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 29 vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

Women’s Soccer

Sept. 19 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Sept. 29 at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Oct. 3 vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

Oct. 10 at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

Women’s Volleyball

Sept. 13 vs. Stanford, 9 p.m., BTN

Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., BTN

Sept. 25 vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., FS1/BTN

Oct. 2 at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., BTN

Oct. 20 at Michigan State, 2 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 23 vs. Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 2 at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Nov. 30 vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Previewing The Enemy: Idaho Vandals Idaho is coming off a 4-7 2018 season, and it feature a nice blend of returning starters and new transfers into the program.