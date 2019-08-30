PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Big Ten Releases Penn State’s Fall Sports National Television Slate

Matt Sniegowski
By Anthony Fiset
8/30/19 4:09 am

Good news for Penn State fans everywhere: You’ll be able to watch your Nittany Lions compete on national TV at least 17 times this fall in sports that aren’t football.

The Big Ten released the full national broadcast schedule for Penn State field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball Thursday.

Women’s volleyball alone was granted nine of the 17 national appearances. It is the only team to land a spot on the flagship ESPN channel. The Worldwide Leader in Sports will broadcast Russ Rose’s squad’s October 2 match against Michigan State.

The women’s soccer game against Wisconsin on September 29 will air on ESPNU, but the rest of the teams’ match-ups will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network — so make sure it’s included in your TV package.

The full TV schedule can be found below:

Field Hockey

Nov. 3 vs. Rutgers, 12 p.m., BTN
Nov. 7-8, 10 Big Ten Tournament, coverage and times TBD

Men’s Soccer

Sept. 27 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 1 at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 29 vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

Women’s Soccer

Sept. 19 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Sept. 29 at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Oct. 3 vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
Oct. 10 at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

Women’s Volleyball

Sept. 13 vs. Stanford, 9 p.m., BTN
Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., BTN
Sept. 25 vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., FS1/BTN
Oct. 2 at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., BTN
Oct. 20 at Michigan State, 2 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 23 vs. Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 2 at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 30 vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Previewing The Enemy: Idaho Vandals

Idaho is coming off a 4-7 2018 season, and it feature a nice blend of returning starters and new transfers into the program.

Staff Predictions: No. 15 Penn State vs. Idaho

Here’s what our staff had to say about Penn State’s first game of the 2019 campaign.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend