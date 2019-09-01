Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs Relaunch ‘Sacks For Hunger’ Campaign For 2019 Season

Yetur Gross-Matos, Jayson Oweh, and rest of Sean Spencer’s “Wild Dogs” never need extra motivation to sack quarterbacks and wreak havoc on opposing offenses, but helping those in need is as good a reason as any.

Penn State football defensive line coach Sean Spencer took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce the program will once again donate food to the less fortunate for each sack his players record throughout the 2019 season.

We’re starting the campaign for Sacks for Hunger. Each time we get a sack, we will donate food to feed the less fortunate. This year we are including the Roar Tracker. Every time an opposing offense false starts or jumps off sides we will make a donation. pic.twitter.com/i5CneMnELu — Sean Spencer (@SpenceChaos) September 1, 2019

This year’s campaign will also make a donation for each false start or off-sides generated by fans through the Roar Tracker, which was introduced last year to encourage crowd participation and throw off opposing offenses.

Luckily, Penn State’s defensive line should have little trouble recording sacks this season. The group was dominant in the Nittany Lions’ recent win over Idaho, tallying a whopping seven sacks and limiting the Vandals to just four yards on the ground. Penn State’s defensive front seven is expected to have an impressive season thanks to its wealth of talent and depth, and its season debut certainly didn’t disappoint.

In 2018, Spencer and his players launched a similar program to help those in need by donating a Thanksgiving turkey for each sack generated throughout the season. The initiative provided 38 birds to the State College Food Bank for the holiday.

If Spencer’s group stays hungry and keeps playing as they did against Idaho, it should have no problem surpassing 2018’s donation totals.

Matt DiSanto

