Champs To Host Jonas Brothers Concert After Party

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
9/4/19 4:20 pm

The Jonas Brothers and Champs go together like birds of a feather.

After the Jonas Brothers perform at the Bryce Jordan Center tonight, there will be an after party at Champs Downtown, where the boy band famously made a stop following a thrilling overtime win during the #BarstoolBestBar contest.

Tour opener Jordan McGraw, as well as a special guest DJ, will perform.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight!!! Official Afterparty!!! A very special performance by @jordanmcgraw… And a surprise guest DJ!!! $10 cover

A post shared by Champs Downtown (@champspennstate) on

LineLeap also posted on Instagram that “We can’t wait to welcome @joejonas back to Champs!,” but Champs didn’t confirm whether he or his brothers would attend.

View this post on Instagram

Swipe for a better looking Joe Jonas… sorry not sorry @champspennstate 😉 • Ayways… Penn State, are you ready for tonight? We can’t wait to welcome @joejonas back to Champs!! Limited amount of line-skip passes are available exclusively on the LineLeap app! Link to download is in the bio, get yours before they sell out! #happinessbeginstour #jonasbrothers #pennstate

A post shared by LineLeap (@lineleaptickets) on

The bar closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Manager Dante Lucchesi said it’s set to reopen around 6 or 7 tonight with a $10 cover.

As of 4 p.m., the LineLeap price was set at $50 for the night. While that might seem like a steep rate to get in, it might come in handy. Last year before the Jonas Brothers showed up for a surprise show at Champs, the line stretched around Beaver Ave. Underagers and those unlucky enough to get in were left to enjoy the show from outside on Allen Street.

