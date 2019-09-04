Champs To Host Jonas Brothers Concert After Party
The Jonas Brothers and Champs go together like birds of a feather.
After the Jonas Brothers perform at the Bryce Jordan Center tonight, there will be an after party at Champs Downtown, where the boy band famously made a stop following a thrilling overtime win during the #BarstoolBestBar contest.
Tour opener Jordan McGraw, as well as a special guest DJ, will perform.
LineLeap also posted on Instagram that “We can’t wait to welcome @joejonas back to Champs!,” but Champs didn’t confirm whether he or his brothers would attend.
Penn State, are you ready for tonight? We can't wait to welcome @joejonas back to Champs!! Limited amount of line-skip passes are available exclusively on the LineLeap app!
The bar closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Manager Dante Lucchesi said it’s set to reopen around 6 or 7 tonight with a $10 cover.
As of 4 p.m., the LineLeap price was set at $50 for the night. While that might seem like a steep rate to get in, it might come in handy. Last year before the Jonas Brothers showed up for a surprise show at Champs, the line stretched around Beaver Ave. Underagers and those unlucky enough to get in were left to enjoy the show from outside on Allen Street.
