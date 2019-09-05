PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Joe Jonas Presented Belt For #BarstoolBestBar Services

By Anthony Colucci
9/5/19 10:40 am

Joe Jonas has been “Burnin’ Up” for Champs Downtown for quite some time, but it really came to a head earlier this year during the #BarstoolBestBar contest. Jonas led a battalion of voters in powering Champs to the final of the contest by incessantly tweeting to his 10 million followers and encouraging his brothers to do the same.

Although Champs couldn’t pull out the title, the contest put the bar on the map, in addition to catapulting the Jonas Brothers’ comeback “Happiness Begins” tour. Early Thursday morning, when Joe and Nick stopped by Champs for a concert after party, manager Dante Lucchesi presented Joe with a championship belt as a thank you for leading the wave of voters around the country.

“I love this bar, and I love Penn State,” Joe said while accepting the belt from Lucchesi, who declared Champs the best bar in the country. “I’m pretty sure one day, they’re going to open a hot dog stand across the street, so we can beat [Eastern Carolina’s Sup Dogs, the national champion].”

The comment about the hot dog stand was in reference to controversy over whether the supposed “best bar in the country” could even be considered a bar.

Jonas accepted the belt after spending some time slinging records up on the stage as the after party’s guest DJ. He spun a few tracks including “Single Ladies” and a mix of his own “Cake by the Ocean.”

After accepting his belt, Jonas introduced tour opener Jordan McGraw who performed wearing none other than a Penn State football jersey. McGraw closed out the night with a bold statement that was fitting for an evening full of hype.

“If y’all go a little extra crazy on this, this could be the best party we’ve had on tour,” he said.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

IFC, Panhel To Sponsor ‘Greek Tailgate’ Before Home Football Games

The tailgates, which were planned with the help of the university, are intended to “provide a safer, more positive regulated experience for our community.”

Nick Jonas: ‘You Guys Are Louder’ Than Pitt

Jonas Brothers Arrive At Champs Downtown

IFC, Panhel To Sponsor ‘Greek Tailgate’ Before Home Football Games

The tailgates, which were planned with the help of the university, are intended to “provide a safer, more positive regulated experience for our community.”

Nobody Knows How To Party Like Penn State (Or The Jonas Brothers)

Nick Jonas let the crowd know that, “Nobody knows how to party like Penn State,” and he was certainly right. The Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour took its historic stop in Happy Valley for a night students will never forget.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend