Joe Jonas Presented Belt For #BarstoolBestBar Services

Joe Jonas has been “Burnin’ Up” for Champs Downtown for quite some time, but it really came to a head earlier this year during the #BarstoolBestBar contest. Jonas led a battalion of voters in powering Champs to the final of the contest by incessantly tweeting to his 10 million followers and encouraging his brothers to do the same.

Although Champs couldn’t pull out the title, the contest put the bar on the map, in addition to catapulting the Jonas Brothers’ comeback “Happiness Begins” tour. Early Thursday morning, when Joe and Nick stopped by Champs for a concert after party, manager Dante Lucchesi presented Joe with a championship belt as a thank you for leading the wave of voters around the country.

"I love this bar and I love Penn State."



Joe Jonas accepts a belt presented to him by Champs for his efforts in spreading the word about the bar on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/GNhQAvB2Ne — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 5, 2019

“I love this bar, and I love Penn State,” Joe said while accepting the belt from Lucchesi, who declared Champs the best bar in the country. “I’m pretty sure one day, they’re going to open a hot dog stand across the street, so we can beat [Eastern Carolina’s Sup Dogs, the national champion].”

The comment about the hot dog stand was in reference to controversy over whether the supposed “best bar in the country” could even be considered a bar.

Jonas accepted the belt after spending some time slinging records up on the stage as the after party’s guest DJ. He spun a few tracks including “Single Ladies” and a mix of his own “Cake by the Ocean.”

DJ Joe Jonas has taken control of the stage here at Champs! What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/dBKjO8MDJV — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 5, 2019

After accepting his belt, Jonas introduced tour opener Jordan McGraw who performed wearing none other than a Penn State football jersey. McGraw closed out the night with a bold statement that was fitting for an evening full of hype.

“If y’all go a little extra crazy on this, this could be the best party we’ve had on tour,” he said.

