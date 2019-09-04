[Live Blog] Champs Downtown Jonas Brothers After Party
We’re posted up in the already-crowded, bumping barroom of Champs Downtown as the Jonas Brothers prepare to take the Bryce Jordan Center stage.
Champs announced earlier today that it would host an after party following the Jonas Brothers concert, featuring the band’s opener Jordan McGraw and a special guest DJ.
Live Blog
8:32 p.m. — The Jonas Brothers have Champs regulars since Joe celebrated his 21st birthday at the North Atherton location nine years ago. Here’s a complete timeline of one of Happy Valley’s great love stories.
8:26 p.m. — JoBros ain’t the only boy band out there: One Direction’s “Best Song Ever” has the crowd singing along.
8:21 p.m. — DJ Rictor’s warming the crowd up with a few hype remixes and some smooth transitions.
8:11 p.m. — Jordan McGraw, performing in the BJC while wearing a Penn State football jersey, said he’s headed to Champs after the show.
“We’re gonna get real crazy.”
8:05 p.m. — Champs DJ: “We’re gonna have some very special guests in the house tonight!”
7:41 p.m. — “Was the prep for this crazy?”
Champs Bouncer: *Nods head with a slow smile*
