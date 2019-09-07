Gameday Coverage: No. 15 Penn State Football vs. Buffalo

No. 15 Penn State football (1-0) will play its first under-the-lights game of the season against Buffalo (1-0) on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a dominant week one performance against Idaho in which they put up 79 points and 673 total yards of offense. As James Franklin’s squad focuses on trying to do something like that again, here’s everything you’ll need to know for another football Saturday in Happy Valley.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FOX. Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, and Coley Harvey will be on the call.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

It’s expected to be a perfect night for football in Happy Valley this Saturday. The skies will be clear, and temperatures will be in the low 70s throughout the day and drop to the mid-to-low 60s at kickoff, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State has played Buffalo three times over the past 150 years of college football. The two squads last met on a rainy day in Happy Valley in 2015 for a game that the Nittany Lions won 27-14.

A young freshman running back named Saquon Barkley made his first of many highlight plays in a Nittany Lion uniform against the Bulls that day. Penn State leads the all-time series 2-1.

Injuries/Suspensions

Penn State remains extremely healthy with no listed injuries from the Idaho game. The only notable injury absence is Juice Scruggs, who’s recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident earlier this year.

Donovan Johnson is back on the depth chart after serving a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules, and Cam Brown is back in his familiar starting role after being suspended for the first half of his team’s week 1 game for a targeting foul committed in the Citrus Bowl.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.

