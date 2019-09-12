A Conversation With The Exonerated Five Comes To Penn State
For decades they were known as the Central Park Five. These five men — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — were all wrongfully convicted in a 1989 rape case that they did not commit.
Two members of the Exonerated Five, Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana, are coming to Penn State to talk about their experiences and engage in conversation. They’ll be taking over the HUB’s Alumni Center at 6 p.m. on September 12.
The Exonerated Five received renewed national media attention after the Netflix mini-series “Now They See Us” told
All five men were between the ages of 14 – 16 when they were taken into custody. Despite no substantive physical evidence, they were all indicted for rape and spent between 6 and 13 years in prison.
