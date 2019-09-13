Possible Locations For A Neutral Site Pitt-Penn State Game

At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, James Franklin spoke on the future of the Pitt-Penn State series, mentioning that he could see the possibility of a neutral site showdown if and when the series returns. Although, he added that “we have to be creative about it.”

Well, Coach, if creativity is what you want, then look no further than this list of potential destinations for the Keystone Classic:

Indiana, Pennsylvania

There’s no perfect destination in the middle of State College and Pittsburgh, but Indiana comes close. IUP’s Frank Cignetti Field at George P. Miller Stadium would be a gracious host to these two fanbases. Just imagine 11,000 Pitt and Penn State fans packed into that tiny stadium. The aftermath from the tailgates alone might tear the town of Indiana apart.

Philadelphia

Who says a neutral site needs to be in the middle? Let’s take this rivalry game, which has only been played on the western half of the state, on the road to the eastern-most city in Pennsylvania. Penn State has a huge fan base in the City of Brotherly Love, and Pitt fans could finally learn something from one of its infinite museums, making Philly an attractive neutral site.

AT&T Stadium

Every single big game that has ever existed has been played in Jerry’s World. Sorry, those are the rules. The heart of Texas is about as neutral as it gets, which is why Pitt and Penn State’s 101st meeting should be in Dallas.

Miami

The Sunshine State would be perfect for the Keystone Classic. Both fanbases would ravish South Beach, blasting Will Smith’s “Miami” the entire time. Plus, Pitt should feel at home playing in an NFL stadium that is usually empty. Bienvenidos a Miami.

Morgantown, West Virginia

All people keep talking about is how ending this series kills a bit of history. But if it were ever to continue, what better way to preserve history than paying tribute to both teams’ historic rivalries with West Virginia, which have been dormant for quite some time?

Few locations would be more neutral than one where both these teams are hated equally. Considering how much Mountaineer fans still like to talk about Pitt and Penn State, there’d surely be plenty of interest from a local crowd that’d boo both teams, making for an environment way more hostile than empty Heinz Field.

Rose Bowl Stadium

We’ve gone east, south, and it’d be too much of a headache to make fans go through customs to get to Canada, so the only other place left to go is west. The good people of Pasadena have never seen a Big Ten vs. ACC clash, so it’s time to finally show them what East Coast football is all about. When all is said and done, we’ll leave those Californians wondering how two schools with equally shitty weather can have so much animosity for one another.

The Moon

Think about it. The year is 2069. Pitt and Penn State meet for 101st time and for the first time in 50 years. What better way to recognize it than with the first football game ever played on the moon? If you thought the dusty state of Texas was neutral, wait until you get a load of the moon. No fans, just football — broadcast for the world to see. Winner gets to write their names over Neil Armstrong’s footprints. That nerd never scored a touchdown on the frickin’ moon.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Penn State and Pitt: One Last Time… “Fans should get there early, stay late, and be loud. Do honor to the men who played 99 games spanning 126 years. They got up early and stayed late, because they knew the team 120 miles away was also focused on that game above all others.”