Gameday Coverage: No. 13 Penn State Football vs. Pitt

No. 13 Penn State football (2-0) will take on in-state foe Pitt (1-1) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a fairly strong win over Buffalo this weekend. Despite an ugly first half in which they only put up 82 total yards of offense, James Franklin’s squad bounced back in a big way to get their second win of the season. As Penn State looks for win number three, here’s what you’ll want to know for an early morning football Saturday in Happy Valley.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Todd Blackledge, and Holly Rowe will be on the call. Typically, Sean McDonough operates as the play-by-play commentator alongside Blackledge and Rowe, but he’ll call the Clemson-Syracuse game with Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor because Syracuse, his alma mater, presented him with its highest alumni award on Friday.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Clouds will cover Happy Valley throughout Saturday’s game, and there’s also a decent chance of rain. Although it will be fairly warm with temperatures hovering around the mid-60s, there’s a 40 to 60 percent chance of showers throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

This will be the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt. The two teams last met on a rainy night at Heinz Field last season in a game that the Nittany Lions won 51-6. Penn State leads the all-time series 52-43-4.

Injuries/Suspensions

Penn State remains extremely healthy with no listed injuries from the Buffalo game. Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs remains as the team’s only notable injury absence, as he is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident over the summer.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.

