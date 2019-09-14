Gameday Coverage: No. 13 Penn State Football vs. Pitt
No. 13 Penn State football (2-0) will take on in-state foe Pitt (1-1) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions are coming off of a fairly strong win over Buffalo this weekend. Despite an ugly first half in which they only put up 82 total yards of offense, James Franklin’s squad bounced back in a big way to get their second win of the season. As Penn State looks for win number three, here’s what you’ll want to know for an early morning football Saturday in Happy Valley.
Television
Saturday’s game will kick off at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Todd Blackledge, and Holly Rowe will be on the call. Typically, Sean McDonough operates as the play-by-play commentator alongside Blackledge and Rowe, but he’ll call the Clemson-Syracuse game with Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor because Syracuse, his alma mater, presented him with its highest alumni award on Friday.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196
Weather
Clouds will cover Happy Valley throughout Saturday’s game, and there’s also a decent chance of rain. Although it will be fairly warm with temperatures hovering around the mid-60s, there’s a 40 to 60 percent chance of showers throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.
Last Meeting
This will be the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt. The two teams last met on a rainy night at Heinz Field last season in a game that the Nittany Lions won 51-6. Penn State leads the all-time series 52-43-4.
Injuries/Suspensions
Penn State remains extremely healthy with no listed injuries from the Buffalo game. Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs remains as the team’s only notable injury absence, as he is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident over the summer.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.
Onward State
- Staff Predictions
- Previewing The Enemy
- The deep ball is back for Penn State’s offense
- Top five Penn State-Pitt football games of all time
- Pat Narduzzi fires shot at James Franklin’s signal changes
- James Franklin open to continuing Penn State-Pitt football series
- What color should you wear to the 2019 Stripe Out?
- The Sean Clifford-KJ Hamler connection goes way back
- Post-Buffalo report card
