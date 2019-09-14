Ted McCloskey Kicks The Door In

“If you’re gonna kick authority in the teeth — do it with both feet”

– Keith Richards

At least one day of your week should be shared with Ted McCloskey. No matter where he plays or who he plays with, you are guaranteed a brilliant mood-dependent set list of covers from every decade and originals that are heard in mainstream television and movies. Ted kicked in the Happy Valley music scene in the 90’s and has never stopped jammin’.

It’s hard to figure out where the week should start.

A Sunday at the American Alehouse tucked away in the Toftrees. Belly up at the intimate piano bar with Ted flying acoustic alongside his long-standing music partner Molly Countermine. A duo that features conversation, soul, pop, & classic rock that offers a laidback great time.

Maybe a Wednesday in the cellar of Happy Valley Brewing Company – disguised as the band Teddy + the Lofis – a playlist that can be acoustic or electric and is always determined by Teds day – with a stage set up and surround sound that offers a playful cure for the midweek blues. One notable tribute you may hear could be to Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan or the iconic Prince.

Thursday at the Local Whiskey – Ted and Molly pair up acoustically again- just for a nice thirsty Thursday start. A duo that gears your week in the right direction.

Maybe Friday is your night – with a good old Phyrst party with Ted & the Hifis. Always electric, always fun, a guaranteed kick start to a weekend.

The quality of Ted’s guitar playing is hard to beat. With his own music featured on Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and 10 albums under his belt Ted’s set list is never the same- but the music always is quality.

So plan your week, feed your soul, and rock out with Ted anywhere in State College – it’s a guaranteed kick in the door great time.

