Bo Nickal Would Be An Electric Beaver Stadium Emcee
During Penn State’s 17-10 nail-biting win over Pitt Saturday, the Beaver Stadium faithful were treated to an amazing cameo from three-time national champion wrestler and certified badass, Bo Nickal.
The former Penn State wrestling took the field alongside his teammates, as they were honored for winning the program’s eighth team championship in the past nine years. However, Nickal quickly stole the show as soon as he was handed a microphone.
The display got off to a strange start after Nickal shouted out his girlfriend and threw two or three extra syllables into the word “university.” Upon further review of the video, I think it’s safe to say that he may have been…uhh…nervous? Yeah, let’s go with that.
The three-time All-American recovered well from there, reciting a bit from his legendary speech following his first individual title back in 2018.
This occurred right after Pitt reeled off an 18-play drive that took nearly ten minutes off the game clock, making the score 7-3 Penn State with 6:34 left in the first half. Now, the Nittany Lions did allow the next score of the game as well, but you can’t convince me that Jordan Stout didn’t hear Nickal’s speech before making the executive decision to kick his 57-yard field goal all the way back to the mustard dump that is Heinz Field.
Nickal’s energy was enough to make the average Penn Stater want to run straight through a wall, and he (probably) single-handedly scared Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi away from electing to go for it on fourth and goal from inside the one-yard line.
Let’s face it: Nickal is an absolute unit, and he’s not afraid of anything. He even dyed his hair one time to show that he could STILL be scarier than you if he were a Smurf.
Does Bo Nickal have a future as a master of ceremonies/on-camera talent/hype man once he hangs up his headgear? After this performance, there’s no other possible answer except for yes. That’s the energy we need on the field every game, hyping up the crowd and reminding the team about how “THAT’S WHAT WE DO!” And we better act quickly before Dana White steals our sweet, blue-haired prince.
