Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Two Roundup

Another week of NFL football has come and gone, and with that, Penn State football’s old players got another chance to take the field in the big leagues.

This week, Saquon Barkley continued to play like Saquon Barkley. Additionally, Chris Godwin hauled in a game-high eight passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, and Sam Ficken made his New York Jets debut.

Let’s take a look back at how some Nittany Lions performed in week 2 of the 2019 NFL season.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley ran for a 27-yard touchdown on the very first drive of the Giants’ game against the Buffalo Bills. He finished the contest with 107 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown. He also added three receptions for 28 yards.

Who else would've scored the Giants' first touchdown in their home opener? pic.twitter.com/LZGcPuRBv0 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 15, 2019

Despite the Giants losing their second game in as many weeks, Barkley has still played like one of the best running backs in the league so far this year.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin received a game ball from head coach Bruce Arians after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Godwin had himself a huge night, hauling in a game-high eight catches for 121 yards — a career-high for the former Penn State standout. His touchdown in the second quarter gave Tampa Bay a lead it would never give up.

Chris Godwin looked every bit the breakout star on #TNF!



8 catches, 121 yards and a TD to help propel the @Buccaneers to a win. @CGTwelve_ #TBvsCAR pic.twitter.com/egBvuAStkK — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2019

In addition to his great night in the passing game, Godwin’s blocking consistently gave many opportunities for the other offensive weapons on the team to make plays for themselves.

Sam Ficken, New York Jets

Just days after signing with Jets, Sam Ficken suited up and made about as much of an impact as he could have in a game that Cleveland Browns controlled from start to finish. He kicked a 46-yard field goal to score the Jets’ only points of the game.

Sam Ficken’s first field goal as a Jet is even better in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/uqyRRHagO0 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2019

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

After suffering a Week 1 loss to the Packers, the Bears earned their first win of the season on the road against the Denver Broncos. Allen Robinson led the team in receiving with four catches for 41 yards.

His stat-line was fairly modest, but Robinson and the Bears’ playmakers at receiver didn’t really get too many opportunities to shine in what was a cagey, defensive affair. Chicago claimed the victory with a 53-yard field goal that split the uprights as time expired in the game.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders registered one fewer carry in week 2 against the Falcons than he did against the Redskins in week 1, but he did manage to post more rushing yards. While the Eagles did not have very many yards on the ground as a team, Sanders led them with 28 yards on 10 carries throughout the game.

The Eagles, unfortunately, fell short against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. However, Sanders put together a few nice runs and was making very impressive cuts through holes to further showcase his potential as a future pivotal back for the Eagles as the season progresses.

Other Notables

San Fransisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould scored 11 points for the Niners in their win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gould converted five extra points and two of three field-goal tries.

Broncos wide receiver DaSean Hamilton recorded two catches for 15 yards in their loss to the Chicago Bears.

Mike Gesicki had one catch for 11 yards in the Dolphins’ loss to the New England Patriots.

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos had four tackles and one stop for a loss of yardage in the Packers’ win against the Vikings.

Giants defensive back Grant Haley recorded one tackle in his team’s loss to the Bills.

Carl Nassib and Sean Lee each posted two tackles with one solo tackle, while Cameron Wake and Grant Haley each recorded one solo stop.



