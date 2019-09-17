Pop Up Ave Returns For Annual Fall Urban Flea Market

Nearly 50 artisan and food vendors will fill South Fraser Street as Pop Up Ave “pops” back up in State College from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 28.

The free event is a curated urban flea market that hosts vintage vendors from across Pennsylvania every semester to show off their stuff. There will be plenty of shopping and food for those who attend. For a full list of Pop Up Ave’s vendors, check out its website.

Food vendors featured this year include Husky Bros Popcorn Co., Maine Bay and Berry, Moody Culture Kombucha, Koo-Weh Nana Baklava, Taylor Chip, & The Perfect Dough.

And if all of that food isn’t enough to satisfy your cravings, Elk Creek Café and Aleworks’s beer garden will once again set up shop.

To round off the day, there will be live musical performances from Hops and Vines and Ady Martinez. Not to mention, DJ sets from DJ elbow knee knee and The Wizard of Groz.

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a friendly debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send all your quality memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

