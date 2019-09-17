Pop Up Ave Returns For Annual Fall Urban Flea Market
Nearly 50 artisan and food vendors will fill South Fraser Street as Pop Up Ave “pops” back up in State College from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 28.
The free event is a curated urban flea market that hosts vintage vendors from across Pennsylvania every semester to show off their stuff. There will be plenty of shopping and food for those who attend. For a full list of Pop Up Ave’s vendors, check out its website.
Food vendors featured this year include Husky Bros Popcorn Co., Maine Bay
And if all of that food isn’t enough to satisfy your cravings, Elk Creek Café and Aleworks’s beer garden will once again set up shop.
To round off the day, there will be live musical performances from Hops and Vines and Ady Martinez. Not to mention, DJ sets from DJ elbow
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
From A’s Pub To Zeno’s: Your Complete Guide to State College Happy Hours
These magical, discounted windows are a tried-and-true way to spend less money on your bar excursions or justify going out on a school night.
[VIDEO] Take A Look Around The State College Farmers Market
The State College Farmers Market is a great way to take a break from the bland dining hall fare and instead #EatLocal. It’s an even better way to get to know the area surrounding campus.
Send this to a friend
Comments