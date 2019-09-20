PSU news by
RE//BAR To Host American Rock Band Fuel

Courtesy of Jena Ardell
By Emma Dieter
9/20/19 4:11 am

If you know anything about 90s rock music, you’ve probably heard of Fuel. But in case the band’s name itself isn’t ringing any bells, perhaps a little refresher of hit song “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” will do the trick.

Remember them now? Well, if so, you’ll likely be pleased to find out that they’ll be performing at the new downtown bar, RE//BAR, at 9 p.m. on the 21st night of September, this Saturday.

Fuel was formed by guitarist/songwriter Carl Bell and bassist Jeff Abercrombie in 1994. Originally from Harrisburg, they’re known for hit songs like “Shimmer,” “Falls on Me,” and “Bad Day.”

Special guest Small Town Titans will open for the band prior to their set.

Doors for the concert will open at 8 p.m. and tickets are available for $25 on Ticketmaster and at the RE//BAR box office located at 420 E. College Ave. For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.

Emma Dieter

Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State.

