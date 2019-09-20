RE//BAR To Host American Rock Band Fuel
If you know anything about 90s rock music, you’ve probably heard of Fuel. But in case the band’s name itself isn’t ringing any bells, perhaps a little refresher of hit song “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” will do the trick.
Remember them now? Well, if so, you’ll likely be pleased to find out that they’ll be performing at the new downtown bar, RE//BAR, at 9 p.m. on the 21st night of September, this Saturday.
Fuel was formed by guitarist/songwriter Carl Bell and bassist Jeff Abercrombie in 1994. Originally from Harrisburg, they’re known for hit songs like “Shimmer,” “Falls on Me,” and “Bad Day.”
Special guest Small Town Titans will open for the band prior to their set.
Doors for the concert will open at 8 p.m. and tickets are available for $25 on Ticketmaster and at the RE//BAR box office located at 420 E. College Ave. For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
March For Our Lives Co-Founder, Penn State Freshman Aims To Bring Political Awareness To New Community
Penn State freshman and March for our Lives co-founder Alex Wind has already made a global impact with his efforts to end gun violence. Now, he’s working to make sure his peers at Penn State are politically aware.
Three Takeaways From Penn State Football’s First Three Games
Penn State’s (potentially) elite defense and inconsistent offense have stood out through three games played this year.
Send this to a friend
Comments