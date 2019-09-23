State College Ranked Pennsylvania’s ‘Drunkest City’
Whether you spend your weekends at frat houses, in barrooms, or in the tailgate lots, State College is nothing without a little alcohol-infused debauchery on the weekend.
And as such, to no one’s surprise, State College was named the “drunkest city” in Pennsylvania by 24/7 Wall St., which compiled a list of the city with the heaviest drinkers in each state. The list was mostly dominated by college towns with familiar foes like Ann Arbor and Madison also making it, along with plenty of other party school locations like Boulder, Blacksburg, and Morgantown.
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the cities with heaviest drinkers by reviewing items such as alcohol-related driving fatalities and the percentage of adults who reported engaging in binge or heavy drinking.
In the survey, 23.3% of State College residents reported binge drinking, which tops Pennsylvania’s state average of 20.5%, the nation’s tenth-highest mark. Of all the driving deaths in State College, 22.3% were alcohol-related. That percentage is actually lower than the state average of 28.6%, which is the 16th-lowest.
State College last made the list in 2017.
