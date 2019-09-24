Nittany Quickie Returns: We Want Your Craziest Hookup Stories
Ever gotten down and dirty somewhere weird? Despite the Willard Preacher’s best wishes, Penn Staters love bumpin’ uglies.
We’re a passionate group of students who love our school, our football team, and sex. After all, college kids love pulling off the incredible in the name of a good story — especially if that good story involves fornication in outrageous places.
We know you have some wild hookup stories, and we want to hear them. Whether it was in the Stacks, on Old Main Lawn, or in 100 Thomas, we want to hear about the craziest place you’ve done the deed.
If you want to let your freak fly, submit your most insane hookup story to date. We know you won’t disappoint. Last time, you certainly didn’t.
