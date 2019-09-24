Nittany Quickie Returns: We Want Your Craziest Hookup Stories

Ever gotten down and dirty somewhere weird? Despite the Willard Preacher’s best wishes, Penn Staters love bumpin’ uglies.

We’re a passionate group of students who love our school, our football team, and sex. After all, college kids love pulling off the incredible in the name of a good story — especially if that good story involves fornication in outrageous places.

We know you have some wild hookup stories, and we want to hear them. Whether it was in the Stacks, on Old Main Lawn, or in 100 Thomas, we want to hear about the craziest place you’ve done the deed.

If you want to let your freak fly, submit your most insane hookup story to date. We know you won’t disappoint. Last time, you certainly didn’t.

Loading…

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Challenges Bellisario Dean On Fox News Portnoy didn’t take kindly to their perspectives, and neither did Tucker Carlson, who ended the interview by saying, “Don’t send your kids to college. That’s the lesson.”