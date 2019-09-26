Check Out Trailer Of HBO’s ’24/7 College Football’ ft. Penn State

The premiere of 24/7 College Football is less than a week away, and we got our first glimpse at the four teams being featured in it when HBO released its official trailer Thursday.

After speculation over the summer about the show, it was announced last week that HBO would indeed be producing a Hard Knocks-esque docu-series featuring Florida, Penn State, Arizona State, and Washington State.

Filming appears to have already begun with each team, as the video features action shots from practice and plenty of coach-speak soundbytes about hard work, determination, and grit.

James Franklin appears around the 40-second mark with a quote that could only be more James Franklin if it had ended with him saying “Purdue, Purdue, Purdue.”

“Are you willing to sacrifice the things that the common man won’t sacrifice in order to be special?” he said. “Preparation is a huge deal. Saturdays, it’s too late to be nervous.”

Although the premiere episode airs on Wednesday, October 2, the one featuring the Nittany Lions and the week leading up to their Homecoming game against Purdue comes out October 9. All four episodes will air at 10 p.m.

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

