Gameday Coverage: No. 12 Penn State Football vs. Maryland
No. 12 Penn State football (3-0) will take on Maryland (2-1) in its first Big Ten matchup of the season on Friday night in College Park.
Both teams are coming off of a bye week, and the Nittany Lions are trying to rebound after a fairly shaky performance against Pitt. The Terrapins are billing this as their biggest game of the season, as they’re calling for a “Black Out” crowd that’ll be sold out.
While Nittany Lion fans may not feel the same sense of a “rivalry” with Maryland, here’s everything you’ll need to know for Penn State’s first road game of the season.
Television
Friday’s game will kick off at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on Fox Sports One. Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, and Coley Harvey will be on the call.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196
Weather
It’s expected to be a warm, clear night at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Temperatures will be hovering around the low-70s at kickoff and will drop to the mid-60s towards the end of the game, according to AccuWeather. No rain is expected.
Last Meeting
These two squads last faced this past November on a rainy, cold day in front of a quiet Beaver Stadium crowd. The Nittany Lions won 38-3 in what was their last regular season game of the 2018 season.
Maryland’s last victory over Penn State came in in 2014. The Terrapins won 20-19, but most Nittany Lion fans have memories of when Maryland refused to shake Penn State player’s hands during the coin toss. This was Maryland’s first victory over Penn State since 1961, as the Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 39-2-1.
Injuries/Suspensions
Penn State remains fairly healthy with just a few injuries to consider. Wide receiver Daniel George didn’t play against Pitt due to a hand injury, and his status is unknown for Friday’s game. Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs is the team’s only other notable injury absence, as he is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident over the summer.
Betting Lines
Penn State is favored to win Friday night’s game by 6.5 points, according to Oddsshark. The over-under for the contest is set at 62 points.
The Nittany Lions are currently 2-1 against the spread this season. They covered fairly easily against Idaho and Buffalo before failing to cover the 17.5-point spread against Pitt in week 3.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while photographers Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) and Michael Tauriello (@mtauriello_) are set to be on the field.
Onward State
- Staff Predictions
- Previewing The Enemy
- James Franklin will preserve his redshirts against Maryland
- Penn State climbs to No. 12 in AP poll
- A look at Penn State’s running back by-committee approach
- Filling in the holes for Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class
- What to do in College Park this weekend
- Traveling Penn State fans urged to wear white in Maryland
- Post-Pitt report card
