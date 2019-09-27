Gameday Coverage: No. 12 Penn State Football vs. Maryland

No. 12 Penn State football (3-0) will take on Maryland (2-1) in its first Big Ten matchup of the season on Friday night in College Park.

Both teams are coming off of a bye week, and the Nittany Lions are trying to rebound after a fairly shaky performance against Pitt. The Terrapins are billing this as their biggest game of the season, as they’re calling for a “Black Out” crowd that’ll be sold out.

While Nittany Lion fans may not feel the same sense of a “rivalry” with Maryland, here’s everything you’ll need to know for Penn State’s first road game of the season.

Television

Friday’s game will kick off at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on Fox Sports One. Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, and Coley Harvey will be on the call.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

It’s expected to be a warm, clear night at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Temperatures will be hovering around the low-70s at kickoff and will drop to the mid-60s towards the end of the game, according to AccuWeather. No rain is expected.

Last Meeting

These two squads last faced this past November on a rainy, cold day in front of a quiet Beaver Stadium crowd. The Nittany Lions won 38-3 in what was their last regular season game of the 2018 season.

Maryland’s last victory over Penn State came in in 2014. The Terrapins won 20-19, but most Nittany Lion fans have memories of when Maryland refused to shake Penn State player’s hands during the coin toss. This was Maryland’s first victory over Penn State since 1961, as the Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 39-2-1.

Injuries/Suspensions

Penn State remains fairly healthy with just a few injuries to consider. Wide receiver Daniel George didn’t play against Pitt due to a hand injury, and his status is unknown for Friday’s game. Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs is the team’s only other notable injury absence, as he is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident over the summer.

Betting Lines

Penn State is favored to win Friday night’s game by 6.5 points, according to Oddsshark. The over-under for the contest is set at 62 points.

The Nittany Lions are currently 2-1 against the spread this season. They covered fairly easily against Idaho and Buffalo before failing to cover the 17.5-point spread against Pitt in week 3.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while photographers Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) and Michael Tauriello (@mtauriello_) are set to be on the field.

Onward State

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Staff Predictions: No. 12 Penn State vs. Maryland Our staff is confident that the Nittany Lions will open Big Ten play with a win Friday night.