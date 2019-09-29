PSU news by
#LawnBoyz Chain Not Popular Among All Penn Staters

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Jared Raggi
9/29/19 11:10 am

Penn State football’s running backs were spotted rocking the new “LawnBoyz” chains on TV for the first time during Friday night’s 59-0 victory over Maryland.

Ricky Slade was wearing the chain on the sideline after his 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and FOX’s cameras picked it up. Journey Brown also got the chance to wear it after one of his two touchdowns on Friday night, and FOX’s cameras also spotted him.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, here’s what the chain looks like:

You might think that a celebratory chain is relatively harmless and just a fun ode to running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s new tagline, but not all fans have seen it that way. Some Nittany Lion supporters — including Scott Paterno — don’t like its gaudiness and flash and have compared it to Miami (FL)’s notorious turnover chain.

“Success With Honor” was Joe Paterno’s tagline during his time as Penn State’s head coach, and some fans think the #LawnBoyz chain gets away from that.

Although the chain clearly wasn’t popular with everyone, some Penn Staters actually enjoyed its TV debut and are big fans of the #LawnBoyz.

Penn State football and its #LawnBoyz will be back in action at noon Saturday when they take on Purdue at Beaver Stadium to cap off Homecoming week in Happy Valley.

About the Author

Jared Raggi

Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

Comments

