LawnBoyz Chain Not Popular Among All Penn Staters

Penn State football’s running backs were spotted rocking the new “LawnBoyz” chains on TV for the first time during Friday night’s 59-0 victory over Maryland.

Ricky Slade was wearing the chain on the sideline after his 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and FOX’s cameras picked it up. Journey Brown also got the chance to wear it after one of his two touchdowns on Friday night, and FOX’s cameras also spotted him.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, here’s what the chain looks like:

Presenting an object you never knew you needed until right now: The Lawn Boyz chain. pic.twitter.com/y2w07f1fEb — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 28, 2019

Penn State Dads when they can commit a full Saturday to yard work without having to watch a game. pic.twitter.com/afcPR9qhd9 — Stephen Pianovich (@SPianovich) September 28, 2019

You might think that a celebratory chain is relatively harmless and just a fun ode to running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s new tagline, but not all fans have seen it that way. Some Nittany Lion supporters — including Scott Paterno — don’t like its gaudiness and flash and have compared it to Miami (FL)’s notorious turnover chain.

I hate the lawnboyz chain. It’s too Miami.



I know. I am old. pic.twitter.com/WexvV8QbBK — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) September 28, 2019

I hate this. Reminds me of the ghetto Miami chain thing. Why not just keep it amongst themselves. — debi ferro (@debiferro) September 29, 2019

@coachjfranklin Hey James, nice win last night buddy. I do need 1 favor. Please fedex overnight the lawnboyz chain to Coral Gables ( I will cover the cost of shipping). We need to respect the tradition of our program. Thanks! #WeAreNotTheU — Rob (@rjf1899) September 28, 2019

“Success With Honor” was Joe Paterno’s tagline during his time as Penn State’s head coach, and some fans think the #LawnBoyz chain gets away from that.

Joe Paterno is spinning in his grave. #lawnboyz — Bill Salem (@billy_salem) September 28, 2019

Although the chain clearly wasn’t popular with everyone, some Penn Staters actually enjoyed its TV debut and are big fans of the #LawnBoyz.

Put the #LAWNBOYZ chain on me at my funeral, guys. — Michael Higgins (@wordsofHIGGSdom) September 28, 2019

I need a #LawnBoyz t shirt — MT (@MitThompson) September 28, 2019

Penn State football and its #LawnBoyz will be back in action at noon Saturday when they take on Purdue at Beaver Stadium to cap off Homecoming week in Happy Valley.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jared Raggi Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

Student Injured At Pi Kappa Alpha After Sliding Down Banister A Penn State student was injured after sliding down a banister at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and suffering a “serious fall” Friday morning.