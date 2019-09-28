Penn State Football’s #LawnBoyz Chain Makes TV Debut Against Maryland

College football teams across the country have unveiled their fair share of celebrations and props on the sidelines over the past few years.

Miami (FL) has become notorious for its turnover chain. Tennessee’s players dunk the ball into a trash can whenever they generate a turnover as part of an act that has hilariously backfired against the 1-3 Vols.

Penn State mostly stayed out of the sideline-prop scene, but that all changed when Ricky Slade debuted the beautiful piece of jewelry known as the “LawnBoyz” chain.

Presenting an object you never knew you needed until right now: The Lawn Boyz chain. pic.twitter.com/y2w07f1fEb — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 28, 2019

Penn State’s running back unit is known as the “LawnBoyz,” and they’ve now found their way into the national spotlight with their snazzy new chain. After Ricky Slade scored on a 3-yard run to give Penn State a 21-0 lead against the Terrapins, FOX’s cameras caught him rocking the chain on the sideline sitting with the rest of the running backs.

Journey Brown was the other running back who got to rock the new ice after catching both a 37-yard pass and rushing for a 1-yard touchdown against Maryland. The “LawnBoyz” chain actually made its Beaver Stadium debut during week 3, but ABC’s cameras didn’t broadcast it at all.

RB @TsunamiFord breaks down the early season success from the #LawnBoyz & shows off the new bling the RBs have been sporting. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/UnOAJjiIfB — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 16, 2019

“I wasn’t here when they actually created the name ‘LawnBoyz,'” freshman running back Devyn Ford told Penn State Athletics following the Pitt game. “But Coach Seider says, obviously, we’re running backs, so we eat up grass. If we eat up grass, we’ll score touchdowns, so that makes us ‘LawnBoyz.'”

Seider first used the hashtag on Twitter in February to wish Miles Sanders luck at the NFL Scouting Combine. Little did he know about the phenomenon his clever pump-up would create just months later.

With the “LawnBoyz” introducing this new swagger, former quarterback and now current coaching assistant Jake Zembiec will not be the only one on the Penn State sideline wearing chains anymore. The running back committee of Journey Brown, Ricky Slade, Noah Cain, and Devyn Ford have been a major factor in Penn State’s offense so far this season.

Given what Ja’Juan Seider’s “LawnBoyz” have accomplished thus far, Penn State fans should get to see much more of the chain as the season progresses.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Student Injured At Pi Kappa Alpha After Sliding Down Banister A Penn State student was injured after sliding down a banister at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and suffering a “serious fall” Friday morning.