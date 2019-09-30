Gameday Observations: Maryland

The Nittany Lions hit the road for the first time this season to face off against want-to-be rivals Maryland. Although it was a Friday night game, Penn State fans showed out and whited out Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

From the weird tailgating lots to the blow-out score, here are a few things we observed from the Beaver Stadium South.

Lack of Tailgating Lots

The University of Maryland’s lots are nothing compared to the fields at Penn State. Upon arrival, we pulled into the parking lot of the Computer Science Building, where there was only 10 other cars. I repeat, 10.

I decided to walk around the campus to see where everyone else was just to find out that every other parking lot behind classrooms were filled with a handful of tailgaters. There were no IM fields and no tailgating action close to the stadium. Just random, 10-spot lots.

No Music

Man, did I miss Music Man PJ Mullen on Friday. In between every play, the scoreboard would show an inspirational video of the team, even when the Terps were down 59-0. The student section didn’t have any special cheers or even a WAVE to get the crowd going.

The awkward silences got the Penn State fans even more pumped up. There were more “We Are” chants and cow bells than anything Maryland-related. The Lion surfed the crowd twice just to keep things interesting.

More Lions Than Terps

With Penn State doing its famous white out and Maryland attempting a black out, it looked like someone sprinkled pepper in a snow storm. By halftime, most of the Terps’ fans had exited the stadium. The student section began to resemble Heinz Stadium. Empty.

The Nittany Lion fans managed to stay the whole game and even snag the alma mater at the end. The players hugged their family members in the stands and walked out to the bus together after a quick locker room celebration.

