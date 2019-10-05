Gameday Coverage: No. 12 Penn State vs. Purdue

No. 12 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will host Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) for the Homecoming game Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Purdue has had a shaky start to this season, thanks in large part to a few key injuries, while the Nittany Lions have looked fairly dominant so far through four games — besides Pitt during week 3. The Nittany Lions are expected to make easy work of the Boilermakers and win their second conference match-up of the season.

Here’s all of the information you’ll need to know to have an enjoyable gameday and Homecoming Weekend in State College.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, and Allison Williams will be on the call.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Matt McGloin

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

It’s expected to be a crisp, beautiful day for football at Beaver Stadium. While it may be a bit chilly for some early-morning tailgating, temperatures will climb to the mid-to-high 50s for kickoff and stay that way throughout the game. It will be mostly sunny and no rain is expected, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

These two squads last met in 2016 in West Lafayette. The Nittany Lions won 62-24 in a game in which Trace McSorley threw for 228 yards and Saquon Barkley had 277 all-purpose yards. The Boilermakers were coached by Gerard Parker — Penn State’s current wide receivers coach — that day, as he stepped in as the interim head coach when Darrell Hazell was fired midseason.

Penn State has won the last eight meetings between the two teams and leads the all-time series 14-3-1.

Injuries/Suspensions

The Nittany Lions only have two injuries to consider heading into this weekend’s game. Justin Shorter’s status is unknown, as he left Friday night’s game with a head injury. Juice Scruggs remains unable to play after injuring his back in a car accident over the summer.

Betting Lines

Penn State is favored to win Friday night’s game by 28.5 points, according to Oddshark. The over-under for the contest is set at 56 points.

The Nittany Lions are currently 3-1 against the spread this season. They covered fairly easily against Idaho and Buffalo, but the team failed to do so against Pitt. They bounced back and covered easily against Maryland, though, after being favored by just 6.5 points.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.

