[Photo Story] 2019 Homecoming Parade

The 2019 Homecoming parade kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday and was the perfect culmination of all the week’s fun festivities.

This year Penn State is celebrating its 100th Homecoming football game. The theme for this year’s event was “A Century of Stories” and events hosted throughout the week included a talent show, carnival on the HUB lawn, and an ice cream social.

Of course, everyone’s favorite part of homecoming week — besides the game, obviously — is the annual parade. Who doesn’t love to see a parade of dogs, dancing kids, and frat boys dressed up as scarecrows?

Keep scrolling for some of the highlights from the 2019 Homecoming parade.

Our beloved Penn State Lionettes impressively danced their way through the parade route. If you thought walking beside your fraternity’s float was exhausting, try this!

No parade, actually, no event in general, is complete without a visit from the Nittany Lion.

The Bernese Mountain dogs are an annual favorite throughout the parade.

Cute dogs and cute kids?! Could this parade get any better?

Crowds lined the entire parade route, with visitors from all ages lining College Ave. for the finale.

Eric and Molly Barron were all smiles as they made their way downtown.

The 2019 Homecoming Executive Committee shared some enthusiastic waves to their family and friends in the crowd.

THON announced their 2020 theme right before the parade began, this year’s theme being “Journey Together.”

The pomping that various fraternities and sororities did throughout the week certainly paid off, with this impressive float decked out in all different colors.

The Blue Band’s performance along the route is always a crowd favorite.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]