Inspired Attack Leads Penn State Women’s Soccer To 3-2 Away Win Over Ohio State

Penn State women’s soccer (6-6-1) defeated Ohio State (4-6-1) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus Sunday.

The Nittany Lions came out desperate to rebound after suffering a devastating midweek loss to Rutgers in double overtime last Thursday. The Penn State attack found its groove early against the Buckeyes, and the Nittany Lions were able to hold off a dangerous Ohio State surge late in the second half.

How It Happened

Penn State looked dominant in the early stages of Sunday’s match. In the fourth minute, Kerry Abello found Ally Schlegel in the box with a beautifully lofted left-footed cross. Schlegel slotted the ball passed Bailey Kolinski and the Nittany Lions took a 1-0 lead.

Penn State continued to put the pressure on Ohio State, and the team’s high press kept the Buckeyes pinned back into their own half of the field. Cori Dyke received possession and attempted to find Schlegel in the penalty area, but the ball was cleared by the Buckeye backline.

Ohio State’s first chance of the match came in the 14th minute, when a long-range shot from Kitty Jones-Black was easily handled by Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis.

In the 21st minute, Ellie Jean hit a left-footed drive that soared over the crossbar. Rachel Wasserman had a similar opportunity from just outside the penalty area minutes later, but her shot was high and wide of the goal.

Penn State found the back of the net for the second time in the 38th minute. After a scramble inside the six-yard box from a Dyke through pass, the ball popped back out to Abello. After the winger’s initial shot hit the crossbar, Maddie Myers was able to capitalize on the rebound. Penn State entered halftime with a commanding 2-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions carried their momentum into the second half. Two minutes into the half, Sam Coffey was able to find space and hit a shot that tested Kolinski but didn’t find the net.

After having a chance go high over the crossbar in the 59th minute, Jordan Canniff capitalized on her second opportunity. In the 61st minute, Devon Olive found the forward in the center of the penalty area, and following a neat turn, Canniff put away her first career goal for Penn State.

Ohio State, needing a spark, pressed forward in search of a goal, and its breakthrough came in the 69th minute. The Buckeyes took advantage of a handball call right outside the penalty area. Izzy Rodriguez stepped up and scored a well-placed free kick that left Dennis frozen.

Ohio State kept pushing forward and pulled within one in the 76th minute. Jones-Black put away a rebound to give the Buckeyes confidence heading into the final ten minutes of the game.

Penn State’s defense was able to stay compact and hold off the Buckeyes for the remaining minutes of the match, allowing the Nittany Lions secured an important 3-2 conference win away from home .

Player of the Match

Kerry Abello|Junior|Defender

The junior played a key role in helping the Nittany Lions bounce back after the Rutgers match in which she scored two goals. She set up the first goal Sunday, connecting with Ally Schlegel early in the match. Minutes before halftime, her deflected shot set up Maddie Myers for Penn State’s second goal. Her build up play and ability to find good positions on the field were vital to the Nittany Lions’ win.

What’s Next?

Penn State heads to Bloomington to face Indiana (5-5-1) on Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

