The Best Michigan Fan Reaction GIFs To Primetime White Out

Michigan’s shaky start to the season has made many Wolverine fans apprehensive about the team’s pending fate in the Big Ten. Those feelings of apprehension boiled over Monday when next week’s White Out game between Michigan and Penn State was confirmed to kick off in prime time.

While Penn State fans rejoiced over the announcement, Michigan fans were far from excited to see their team play in prime time. Instead, their initial reactions were ones of dread so great that words couldn’t do them justice. Instead, they could only be appropriately summarized in form of GIF. Here are some of the highlights:

This is how I feel about that pic.twitter.com/o6ZJWRR1SD — joel richardson (@joelrich4goblue) October 7, 2019

Although not a GIF, here’s an honorable mention that very well COULD be an All-Big Ten selection for best GIF:

Anthony Colucci